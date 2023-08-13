Ahmad Said and Ahmad Razif of Barisan Nasional fell to Bersatu and PAS candidates.

PETALING JAYA: The Election Commission has confirmed that PAS managed a clean sweep in Terengganu, winning all 32 seats in yesterday’s state assembly elections.

The Islamic party was able to defeat two former menteris besar from Barisan Nasional with comfortable majorities.

Razali Idris (Bersatu) defeated Ahmad Said with a 3,758 majority, while Khazan Che Mat (PAS) defeated Ahmad Razif with a 2,797 majority.

Bersatu contested under the PAS banner in Terengganu and Kelantan.

Terengganu, considered a swing state, had been held by Barisan Nasional until the 2018 general election, when PAS won power.

PAS had also managed a clean sweep of the parliamentary seats in Terengganu in November 2022, winning all eight in the state.

FMT previously reported that Perikatan Nasional was expected to secure a clean sweep in Kelantan and Terengganu.