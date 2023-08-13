The DAP veteran says he admires the idealism shown by the party and its candidates despite their heavy defeats in the state polls.

PETALING JAYA: DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang has called for Muda to consider merging with DAP following its failure in the six state elections.

Muda lost all the 19 seats it contested, and all its candidates lost their deposits. Party president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the party took full responsibility for the results.

Lim said that despite Muda’s poor performance, he admired their candidates’ idealism, and advised the party not to be disheartened.

“I would even suggest that they explore the possibility of merging with DAP,” he said in a statement.

“However, I am not making an official offer from DAP as I have retired from the party’s frontline leadership,” he said, adding that he was only giving his personal opinion.

The former Iskandar Puteri MP said it would be up to the top brass of both DAP and Muda to decide on this proposed merger.

Muda’s decision to go solo in yesterday’s state elections saw the party challenge the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional alliance in 19 seats.

The party was scorned on social media today, with netizens blaming it for splitting the votes in the contest for the Sungai Kandis seat in Selangor, which Perikatan Nasional won with a mere 167-vote majority.

PN’s Wan Dzahanurin Ahmad obtained 28,926 votes while PH’s Zawawi Ahmad Mughni received 28,759 votes. Muda’s Afriena Shaqira secured 1,341 votes.