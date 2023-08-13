Negeri Sembilan PH chief Aminuddin Harun says the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional coalition must buck up and remedy all shortcomings.

SEREMBAN: The failure to defend five seats in the state polls yesterday is a warning from the people for the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional coalition to buck up and immediately remedy all shortcomings, says Negeri Sembilan PH chairman Aminuddin Harun.

He said although the PH-BN coalition managed to secure a two-thirds majority, its defeat in the five state constituencies, especially in their strongholds, must be identified and studied in depth.

“We failed to defend several constituencies that we thought were our strongholds, including Felda settlements and in suburbs, such as Paroi and Labu.

“It is a warning to us and we must identify the cause (of the defeat),” he told reporters here today.

PH and BN managed to win 17 seats and 14 seats, respectively, giving them a total of 31 seats out of the 36 that were up for grabs. This gave PH-BN a two-thirds majority in the new state government.

PH lost Paroi and Labu while BN surrendered Serting, Bagan Pinang and Gemas to Perikatan Nasional.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the number of voters who turned up to cast their ballots took a dip, which he added might be due to difficulty in obtaining leave from employers.

“Also, perhaps they did not return to vote because they had voted during the 15th general election.

“Moving forward, we have to make sure that elections are held simultaneously to make it easier for the people so they don’t have to spend more money to return to their hometowns (to cast their votes),” he said.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said he is confident that PH and BN will demonstrate better and excellent compatibility in governing the state from now on.

“I am confident that this leadership is capable and serious about fighting for and defending the people in this state,” he added.