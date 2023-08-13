The results of early voting in several military camps across the country showed similar voting patterns, according to a report.

PETALING JAYA: Military voters in Terengganu overwhelmingly supported Perikatan Nasional in yesterday’s state legislative elections, according to a media report.

The swing goes against past norms, in which the votes of service personnel had traditionally gone towards the government of the day.

However, the results of early voting from a military camp in Terengganu had shown that 77% had supported PN, a military source told Utusan Malaysia.

“Up until now, military camps or police quarters have often been viewed as strongholds of the ruling government, acting as ‘safe deposit’ areas. Unfortunately, that did not happen in Terengganu,” the source was quoted as saying.

PAS won all 32 seats at yesterday’s elections in Terengganu, building upon its clean sweep of all eight parliamentary seats in the state at last November’s general election. It defeated Barisan Nasional in 27 seats and Pakatan Harapan in five.

The source revealed that several other military camps across the country had exhibited a similar voting pattern.

“This is an important signal for the Anwar Ibrahim-led government to identify the underlying reasons and make improvements,” the source said.