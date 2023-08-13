State Pakatan Harapan chief Aminuddin Harun says the candidate for the post has still not been finalised.

SEREMBAN: The next Negeri Sembilan menteri besar is expected to be sworn in at Istana Besar Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah tomorrow afternoon.

However, state Pakatan Harapan chief Aminuddin Harun said the candidate for the post has not been finalised.

“It is understood that the swearing-in will be at 3pm tomorrow,” the caretaker menteri besar told a press conference at his official residence here today.

PH and Barisan Nasional will form the new state government after winning a two-thirds majority in the 36-seat state assembly yesterday..

PH won 17 seats (DAP 11, PKR five, and Amanah one) while BN won 14, all through Umno.

Perikatan Nasional won the remaining five seats through PAS (three) and Bersatu (two). It previously held none.

As caretaker menteri besar, Aminuddin has declared a public holiday for Negeri Sembilan on Monday.