Perikatan Nasional’s Ahmad Amzad Hashim defeats Pakatan Harapan’s Azan Ismail with a bigger majority than in GE15.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional’s Ahmad Amzad Hashim has successfully defended his Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat at his second attempt, defeating his Pakatan Harapan opponent Azan Ismail by a whopping 47,266 votes.

He received a total of 68,369 votes, while Azan garnered 21,103.

This is much higher compared with the 14,773-vote majority Amzad had in the 2018 general election (GE14), when he first won the seat.

It is bigger than the whopping 40,907-vote majority he garnered during the 15th general election (GE15).

Amzad, who is from PAS, and PKR’s Azan were in a straight fight in the by-election for the parliamentary seat.

The former deputy science, technology and innovation minister’s victory in GE15 last November was declared null and void by the election court following allegations of vote-buying.