YAN: Kedah Perikatan Nasional leader Sanusi Nor says the unity government’s attacks on the opposition coalition in Kedah “backfired”, which was why PN managed to win 33 seats in the state yesterday.

“I noticed that the attacks on PN by the unity government had been an overkill, and it backfired.

“You (PH-BN) also purposely ignored the achievements of PN in the state, the people saw them, why didn’t you notice them?” he told a press conference at PAS’s Kedah headquarters.

He also attributed the win to the people of Kedah, saying the victory proves they trust the PN state government.

Sanusi retained the Jeneri seat with a majority of more than 16,000 votes, defeating Umno’s Khizri Abu Kassim.

He said he hopes all the elected representatives will carry out their duties responsibly and fulfil their promises to the voters.