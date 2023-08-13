The opposition coalition’s success is a massive improvement over the single seat of Penaga won by PAS in 2018.

GEORGE TOWN: Perikatan Nasional has made massive gains in Penang, going from one seat in the state assembly to a sizeable 11 seats, according to unofficial results.

PAS, the dominant member of the opposition coalition, took the larger share with seven seats while Bersatu won four. Its multiracial partner Gerakan once again failed to make a dent in its former stronghold.

Pakatan Harapan won 27 seats in the 40-member assembly, while its ally Barisan Nasional won two seats, giving the alliance a two-thirds majority.

PAS retained Penaga through Yusni Mat Piah, and won six other seats through new faces:

Permatang Berangan (Sobri Saleh); Sungai Dua (Fauzi Yusoff); Permatang Pasir (Amir Hamzah Abdul Hashim); Pinang Tunggal (Bukhori Ghazali); Sungai Bakap (Nor Zamri Latiff); and Pulau Betong (Shukor Zakariah).

Fauzi is the Penang PAS chief. He defeated BN candidate Shaikh Hussein Mydin of Umno, while Sobri defeated former one-term BN assemblyman Nor Hafizah Othman in Permatang Berangan.

The Islamic party wrested its four remaining seats from PH. However, it lost in Sungai Puyu, Jawi and Bagan Dalam, where the Islamic party fielded non-Malay candidates.

Bersatu won in Teluk Ayer Tawar (Azmi Alang); Penanti (Zulkefli Bakar); Telok Bahang (Muhamad Kasim); and Seberang Jaya (Izhar Shah Arif Shah).

Zulkefli is the Penang Bersatu chief.

However, the party failed in its challenge in seven other seats: Komtar, Batu Maung, Padang Lalang, Bagan Jermal, Sungai Acheh, Bertam and Seri Delima.