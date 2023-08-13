The Perikatan Nasional chairman says the people have rejected the unity government and Anwar Ibrahim and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should step down.

SHAH ALAM: Perikatan Nasional’s victories in the six state elections, with the coalition making inroads in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, is a “big slap” to unity alliance leader Anwar Ibrahim, says PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin said PN had won 146 of the 245 state seats that were up for grabs, equal to 60% of seats. On the other hand, Umno lost about 82% of seats it contested.

“Our achievement of retaining Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan is proof that Malay voters are backing us. PN also won some mixed seats which shows we are getting the support of non-Malays as well.

“It has proven that the state assembly elections are a referendum (and a rejection by the people) of the unity government,” he said. “With that, Anwar and his deputy, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, have to step down immediately,” he said at a press conference, leading to chants of “Referendum” from PN supporters.

Anwar heads the unity government as prime minister, with Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as his deputy.

