Wong Chen also says PH-BN should adopt its model in Negeri Sembilan, where it won 31 of the 36 seats.

PETALING JAYA: PKR MP Wong Chen has told the government the results of yesterday’s state elections are “a wake-up call” for it to reform.

While Pakatan Harapan retained power in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, where it will form the new state governments with Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional made strong inroads in all three states, as well as achieve landslide victories in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

“While the overall result is 3-3, these state elections have been a bruising fight for PH-BN,” the Subang MP said on Twitter (X).

“These state elections are a wake-up call for the government to reform.

“As such, going forward, the prime minister needs to organise the coalition parties on what fundamental reforms are agreeable by all, and then vigorously set an agenda to deliver them.”

He said this includes passing the Parliamentary Services Act and the Political Financing Act as soon as possible.

Wong Chen also called on PH-BN to analyse its results in Negeri Sembilan, where it won 31 of the 36 seats, with PH taking 17 and BN 14.

While PH-BN needs to conduct a detailed review of what went wrong in other states, he said, the alliance’s first step should be to study and adopt the PH-BN model in Negeri Sembilan

“This is our main source of hope going forward,” he said. “How did the Negeri Sembilan team create a unity coalition in just eight months? PN, which is a four-year-old coalition, was stopped cold by an eight-month old PH-BN coalition there.

“Therefore, the formula for future PH-BN victories lies in Negeri Sembilan.”