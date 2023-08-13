PETALING JAYA: Tomorrow is a public holiday in Selangor.

The announcement was made by state secretary Haris Kasim in a statement issued in conjunction with the state election held yesterday.

On Friday, caretaker menteri besar Amirudin Shari said Aug 14 will be declared a public holiday in Selangor if Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional won the state election.

PH-BN won 34 seats in the 56-seat state assembly, with Perikatan Nasional winning the rest.

PN only had seven assemblymen in the state previously.