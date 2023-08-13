The Perikatan Nasional-led Kedah government will not mistreat anyone, says the state PN chief, who is expected to be menteri besar again.

ALOR SETAR: The new Kedah state government under Perikatan Nasional will be fair towards the Pakatan Harapan assemblymen in the opposition, vows state PN chief Sanusi Nor.

Sanusi, who is expected to be sworn in for a second term as menteri besar, said fairness to rivals is in line with Islamic teachings.

“To our friends in PH and Barisan Nasional, I promise that the state government will not mistreat anyone. We will be fair and loving, as what God demands us to be.

“Islamic principles will be our guide as we govern (Kedah),” he said at a press conference here at Kedah PAS headquarters following PN’s victory in the state assembly elections.

PN won 33 of the 36 seats, for a two-thirds majority.

Pakatan Harapan won three seats in Kota Darul Aman (DAP), Bakar Arang (PKR) and Sidam (PKR), while unity coalition partner BN lost in every seat contested.

Sanusi was first elected Jeneri assemblyman in 2018 with a 2,455-vote majority. He was re-elected on Saturday with a greater majority of 16,050 votes, defeating BN’s Khizri Abu Kassim.