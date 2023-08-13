All the candidates of the youth party lost their deposits in the 19 seats they contested.

PETALING JAYA: Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has says his party accepts full responsibility for its wipeout in the state elections on Saturday, in which the party’s candidates all lost their deposits.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our voters for believing in us. We take full responsibility for the defeats,” he said tonight.

Syed Saddiq did not rule out the possibility of joining a coalition and said that party would have to “reflect” on their decisions.

Muda contested in 19 seats in Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu but failed to win any. Its candidates in all contests lost their deposits.

Muda had decided in June to contest on its own, after requests to meet Pakatan Harapan leaders to discuss an electoral pact were ignored.

“Our commitment to be the voice of conscience and a check and balance for the people will remain,” said Syed Saddiq, who insisted that Muda’s defeated candidates would continue to hold the elected representatives who had beaten them to account.