Former minister Mustapa Mohamed expressed his gratitude to people of all walks of life and congratulated all newly elected assemblymen in the Jeli area.

PETALING JAYA: Former Jeli MP Mustapa Mohamed has confirmed that his official service to the people of Jeli has come to an end following yesterday’s legislative assembly elections in six states.

In a Facebook post, Mustapa, also known as Tok Pa, extended his gratitude to all the people of Jeli as well as his colleagues from Kelantan and across the country, regardless of their political beliefs.

“(This includes) officials from the federal and state governments, NGOs, religious figures, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and the public who have aided me in fulfilling my responsibilities.

He also congratulated all assemblymen in Jeli who were elected. “May they fully understand the interests of the people of Jeli and continue to champion them,” he said.

Mustapa was first elected MP for Jeli in 1995 but lost to Apandi Mohamad of PAS in 1999. He then regained the seat for Barisan Nasional in 2004 and defended it for three more terms.

In 2018, after winning the seat on a BN ticket, he quit Umno for Bersatu. When the general election came around last year, Mustapa announced he would not seek re-election because of his health.

Mustapa has served in various ministerial portfolios, from entrepreneur development to finance, higher education, agriculture and international trade and industry.