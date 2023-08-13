Umno Youth permanent chairman Wan Agyl Wan Hassan says the election results prove the party has lost its relevance in the Malay belt.

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s poor showing in the six state elections is a “slap” in the face of the party as it proves that it has lost its relevance in the Malay belt, says an Umno Youth leader.

The party won only 19 of the 108 state seats it contested, following an equally dismal performance in the 15th general election (GE15) last November, where it claimed only 26 of the 120 constituencies it contested.

“There are many things which we need to improve on,” Umno Youth permanent chairman Wan Agyl Wan Hassan said in a Facebook post.

“We lost in GE15 but we never thought about conducting a post-mortem.

“Umno was too busy with forming the government, and party polls, and we were also confident of vote transferability. But calculating voter support is not like Primary 1 mathematics.

“The state elections have been a blow (for Umno). Umno is no longer relevant in the Malay belt. The Malays have once again slapped Umno.

“There are many who still love Umno. I still love Umno. But this is not enough to improve the party. We need to make a hard decision.”

In yesterday’s elections, Umno won only two seats in Selangor (Sungai Air Tawar and Dusun Tua) and in Penang (Bertam and Sungai Acheh). Selangor Umno chief Megat Zulkarnain Omardin fell to Perikatan Nasional’s Hilman Idman in Gombak Setia.

Umno won only one seat in Kelantan (through Syahbuddin Hashim in Galas) while all its candidates, including former menteris besar Ahmad Said and Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman, lost in Terengganu.

However, the party had a strong showing in Negeri Sembilan, where it won 14 of the 17 seats it contested, contributing to a two-thirds majority victory with Pakatan Harapan.

In a separate Facebook post, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said the election results show that Umno is losing the support of the Malays.

He said the Barisan Nasional lynchpin needs a “new narrative”, and suggested that it should no longer field candidates aged 45 and above.

“Having a position in the party is not a free ticket to be a candidate,” he said.