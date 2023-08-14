The Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan chief will be menteri besar for a second term, having first been appointed to the post in 2018.

PETALING JAYA: Sikamat assemblyman Aminuddin Harun has been appointed as the Negeri Sembilan menteri besar for a second term.

Aminuddin took his oath of office at Istana Besar Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah before the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, at about 4.15pm.

The Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief successfully defended the Sikamat seat for a fourth term on Saturday, defeating Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Raihan Hilal and two independents with a 2,662-vote majority.

In the state election, Barisan Nasional won 14 seats, while PH won 17 and PN secured five.

Aminuddin was first appointed menteri besar following the 14th general election (GE14).

