Aminuddin Harun, the newly-reappointed menteri besar, said discussions on choosing 10 executive councillors could begin tomorrow among coalition leaders.

SEREMBAN: The appointment of 10 state executive councillors in Negeri Sembilan will be finalised as soon as possible after discussions with Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional, said state PH chief Aminuddin Harun who took office as menteri besar today for a second term.

Aminuddin said discussions could be held as early as tomorrow, before the list of executive council members is finalised and announced.

He said what was certain is that the new executive council would be a blend of old and new faces.

“The number will not exceed 10, as stated in the constitution. We need to get the blessing of the respective party leaders to avoid any issues that might crop up later,” he told reporters after taking his oath of office today.

Aminuddin urged all assemblymen to continue serving their respective constituencies to ensure continuity in service for the people.

He said the speaker of the state assembly, Zulkefly Omar, would continue to carry out his duties until executive councillors were sworn in.

The unity coalition of PH and BN retained power in Negeri Sembilan after winning 31 seats against five for Perikatan Nasional in Saturday’s legislative assembly elections.

PH clinched 17 seats while BN took 14.