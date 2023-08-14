DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook says the decision to include a BN member in the state government was made by the party’s central executive comittee tonight.

KUALA LUMPUR: An assemblyman from Barisan Nasional will be a member of the DAP-led Penang state government, the party’s secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said tonight.

Loke said the decision was made by the party’s central executive committee.

Two BN candidates, Rashidi Zinol and Reezal Merican Naina Merican of Umno, were elected at the state assembly elections on Saturday. Rashidi won in Sungai Acheh and Reezal in Bertam.

DAP (through Pakatan Harapan) and BN are members of Anwar Ibrahim’s unity coalition government.

