KL police chief Shuhaily Zain says no potential suspects have been identified based on CCTV footage from several locations.

PETALING JAYA: The police probe into the discovery of two homemade bombs found under the car of lawyer-activist Siti Kasim has hit a dead end.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Shuhaily Zain said no potential suspects have been identified based on the examination of CCTV footage from several locations, Berita Harian reported.

“We also did not find any fingerprints on the explosive devices. Only Siti’s fingerprints were found on the vehicle.

“At the moment, we do not have any leads pointing us to anyone (as a suspect). However, the investigation is ongoing and the case is not closed,” he was quoted as saying.

Shuhaily said 13 people were called in to give their statements on the matter, though none of them have been able to assist in the probe. They include Siti, her friends, her mechanic, and the security guards at her residence.

On July 21, Siti said she was alerted to two suspicious objects underneath her car after she took it to a workshop in Kuala Lumpur for a routine service.

She posted a video on Facebook of what looked like plastic water bottles that were attached to the suspension of her car saying: “It looks like a bomb”. The bomb squad was dispatched soon after.

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain later confirmed that the objects under Siti’s car were an “improvised explosive device” (IED) that had been planted with the intent to murder her.