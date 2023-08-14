Ong Kian Ming says dropping the former deputy chief minister from the state polls resulted in a very low turnout by the community.

PETALING JAYA: The low turnout of Indian voters in Penang was caused by DAP’s decision to drop P Ramasamy as a candidate in the state election, says Ong Kian Ming.

The former Bangi MP made the comment when appearing in the Keluar Sekejap podcast hosted by Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Hamdan today.

Ong said only 43% of Indian voters in Penang cast their ballot on Saturday, compared with 65% in the 15th general election (GE15) last November.

“This was due to the decision not to field Ramasamy. People outside of Penang may not know this but Ramasamy is considered a hero (by the Indian community in Penang), similar to how Sanusi is perceived in Kedah,” he added.

Ramasamy, who was also former Penang deputy chief minister, held the Perai state seat for three terms. However, he quit DAP just days before the Aug 12 polls to protest not being given the chance to defend the seat for a fourth term.

His place was taken by S Sundarajoo, who went on to win the seat for Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Separately, Ong, who is also Selangor DAP treasurer, emphasised that PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) have to find ways to win the hearts of Malay voters, having only attracted 27% of the Malay vote at the polls.

Ong also raised the issue of DAP grassroots questioning the loyalty of the party’s newly-elected assemblymen and members of the new state Cabinet to chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.