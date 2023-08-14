Parti Bangsa Malaysia president Larry Sng says the move could reduce identity politics in Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Larry Sng has called for reconciliation in the national political scene by urging the unity government to extend an olive branch to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

He said this was even more important now following the outcome of last Saturday’s elections in six states.

“I believe the Madani government should re-invite PN into the unity government,” Sng said in a Facebook post today, adding that the move can reduce identity politics in Malaysia.

Last November, following the results of the 15th general election (GE15), the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, had asked PN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) to work together to form a unity government but PN turned down the request.

PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin was also reported to have said that the coalition had discussed the idea of working with PH before but then decided against doing so.

In June, PN had reportedly rejected another offer to join the unity government extended by deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof, according to New Straits Times.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man was quoted as saying that PN will continue to play its role as a “constructive opposition” in the federal government.

He also said that PAS will not join the unity government, as doing so would be equivalent to reneging on its promises made in GE15.