Onn Hafiz Ghazi says the seven-year-old boy rescued on Friday would be placed in the care of his grandfather.

JOHOR BAHRU: Firm action should be taken against anyone found to have abused children, said Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Onn Hafiz said he was saddened by the case of a seven-year-old boy who is believed to have been tortured by a relative and her friend in Pasir Gudang. The boy was rescued by neighbours last Friday.

“My heart broke on hearing of the boy’s plight. He was taken to hospital and is receiving treatment. I was told he will be placed under the care of his grandfather,” Onn Hafiz said in a Facebook post tonight.

On Saturday, Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said a 27-year-old relative of the boy and her 30-year-old foreign friend had been arrested on suspicion of abusing the child.