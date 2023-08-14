The older of the girls, now aged 12 and 15, is five weeks pregnant.

PETALING JAYA: A 53-year-old man has been sentenced to 42 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the rotan after pleading guilty to 30 charges of raping and committing sexual assault on two of his daughters over the past seven years.

The girls are now aged 12 and 15. The eldest daughter is now five weeks pregnant.

The father made the guilty plea after the 19 rape and 11 sexual assault charges were read to him before judge Abu Bakar Manat at the Muar sessions court, Berita Harian reported.

According to the charge sheet, the man started committing the acts in 2017 and the last incident took place in July.

He was charged under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code for rape, and Section 14(a) and 16 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Bakar sentenced him to 30 years in prison and 10 strokes of the rotan for each rape charge, and 12 years in prison and four strokes of the rotan for each sexual assault charge.

He ordered the prison sentences to be served concurrently from July 10, the date the accused was detained, but for the caning sentences to be served separately.

The accused was sentenced to 234 strokes of the rotan. The Criminal Procedure Code only allows for a person to be whipped a maximum of 24 times at one time.