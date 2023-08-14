The shopkeeper in his 60s was riding to the bank when a motorcyclist rode up and snatched the bag containing his takings.

KOTA BHARU: A shopkeeper riding his motorcycle to the bank was robbed of RM70,000 in takings when a motorcyclist rode up and snatched the bag containing the money.

Kota Bharu police chief Rosdi Daud said the incident occurred at about 10.45am.

“A male suspect also on a motorcycle rode close to the victim and grabbed a black plastic bag containing the cash and two mobile phones from the victim’s basket,” he said.

Rosdi said the suspect was riding a green or black motorcycle and was wearing a dark jacket and trousers. “The victim could not identify the registration number or the type of motorcycle used by the robber,” he said.