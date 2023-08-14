Outgoing menteri besar Ahmad Yakob says his successor will be sworn in on Tuesday, after the sultan of Kelantan has decided who to appoint.

PETALING JAYA: Three nominees for the post of Kelantan menteri besar have been chosen by PAS leaders, with their names to be presented to the sultan of Kelantan tomorrow.

The candidates were discussed during the PAS state and central leadership meeting tonight, attended by party president, Abdul Hadi Awang.

Kelantan PAS commissioner and outgoing menteri besar Ahmad Yakob said all the names were approved by Hadi.

“The list of names will be presented to the sultan of Kelantan tomorrow before the swearing-in ceremony at 3pm on Tuesday,” he told reporters after the meeting, Berita Harian reported.

“We cannot reveal who the three candidates are, we have to wait for this Tuesday,” he said.

Yesterday, Perikatan Nasional, of which PAS is a component, retained power in the state after winning 43 of the 45 seats. Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan each won one of the remaining seats.