PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the party would analyse the results of some seats and study reports on the outcome of the state elections.

KUALA LUMPUR: Election petitions could be filed to challenge the results of some constituencies in last Saturday’s elections, according to PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said the party would analyse the election results and reports related to the outcome of the state elections in a number of constituencies.

He did not disclose the numbers or the constituencies in question.

“PAS believes in a peaceful, clean and organised election process because these are vital for the people and the country to develop mature democratic politics.

“It is also to set a benchmark in terms of preparedness to accept the people’s decision in choosing their representative, although the decision made might not favour us,” he said in a statement here today.

At the state assembly elections in six states on Saturday, Perikatan Nasional retained power in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu with landslide victories while the alliance of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional retained power in Penang, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan.

PN won all 32 seats in Terengganu, 43 of 45 seats in Kelantan and 33 of the 36 seats in Kedah.

Takiyuddin said PAS and PN are committed to continuing the agenda of serving the people in the three states under PN’s administration and would be a responsible and constructive opposition in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.