PETALING JAYA: Selangor PKR Youth has filed a police report over a death threat against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim made by an individual on social media.

Selangor PKR Youth secretary Afif Abdullah said that such a social media posting should have never been made as it reflects the person’s immaturity and fanaticism, Sinar Harian reported.

“He should have understood that the recently held elections involved some states and not the federal government,” Afif was quoted as saying after filing a report at the Shah Alam police headquarters.

He urged the police to take stern action so that such threats do not recur.