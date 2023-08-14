Amanah’s Khalid Samad says Perikatan Nasional’s use of racial and religious sentiments will also hurt the Malays and Muslims in general.

KOTA BHARU: The political ideology propagated by Perikatan Nasional (PN) will not benefit the people, including the Malays and Muslims in general, says Amanah’s Khalid Samad.

Khalid, who is the party’s national communications director, said the trend would be a big loss to the people because the ideology is one that is obsessed with a certain brand or political party.

“Having political ideology that triggers racial and religious sentiments will only be a big loss to the people and country. If the performance of the party or candidate is good we must maintain them in the state elections, and if the performance was not satisfactory, change them.

“However, the political trend and ideology brought about by PN, especially PAS, is not based on its performance. Voters don’t seem to be concerned with the performance of a certain party or candidate but just want to ensure victory for (PAS and PN),” he said.

He was speaking to members of the media at the Kelantan Amanah office here. Also present were state Amanah women’s wing (Awan) chief and Kota Lama state assemblyman Dr Hafidzah Mustakim.

Khalid, who is also Kelantan Amanah chairman, said the trend and ideology promoted by PN had also affected Selangor during the recent state elections held in six states.

“The prestige and performance of the Selangor government is the best, including in aspects of development, services and welfare packages to the people.

“Selangor has offered various benefits to the people and that has given them the confidence to vote for the same party. We must teach the people to value the performances and services and base our decisions on such evaluation,” he said.