Nassuruddin Daud and Fadzli Hassan are seen as front-runners for the top two posts in the new state government.

PETALING JAYA: Kelantan’s new state government could be led by a pairing of a religious scholar and a technocrat for the posts of menteri besar and deputy menteri besar, according to political observers.

Meranti assemblyman Nassuruddin Daud was named in a Sinar Harian report as the likely candidate to be named menteri besar.

The daily, quoting an unnamed source, said Temangan assemblyman Fadzli Hassan was being eyed as deputy menteri besar.

However, an Utusan Malaysia report placed Fadzli ahead of Nassuruddin, while stating that both were being considered as menteri besar candidates.

Both men, who were executive councillors in the outgoing government, were re-elected at the state assembly elections on Saturday.

Perikatan Nasional won 43 seats in a landslide victory through PAS (37 seats) and Bersatu (6), while the opposition comprises Barisan Nasional through Umno (1) and Pakatan Harapan through Amanah (1).

Before the elections, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan had indicated that the new state government would be led by a menteri besar and a deputy menteri besar comprising a religious figure and a technocrat in their 50s.

Nassuruddin, 58, is the Kelantan PAS information chief and had led the party’s state election campaign. Sinar Harian described him as a vocal leader, who is very highly regarded.

A graduate of Al-Azhar University, he was the executive councillor for Islamic development and dakwah in the previous government.

Fadzli, 55, a former associate professor of law and legal adviser to a bank, was executive councillor for human resource development, education, and science and technology.

Earlier today, FMT reported that three names would be submitted to the Sultan of Kelantan on Tuesday. Under the constitution, the ruler must select as menteri besar an assemblyman who commands the confidence of a majority of the state assembly.

Kelantan PAS commissioner and outgoing menteri besar Ahmad Yakob is said to have had an audience with the Kelantan ruler over the state’s next menteri besar.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang had said on Saturday that Ahmad was not being retained for health reasons.