The Kedah menteri besar says he will not mix personal matters with governing the state.

PETALING JAYA: Newly sworn-in Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor says he is ready to open a “new chapter” in the state’s relationship with Putrajaya for the sake of Kedahans.

Sanusi said his main focus at this time is to fulfil Perikatan Nasional’s election pledges for Kedah, adding that he will not mix personal matters in with the governing of the state.

“I am ready to open a new chapter, if (the federal government) is ready, then thank God. Whether or not they’re still keeping (dissatisfaction or grudges) in their hearts, I don’t know.

“But we cannot (take things personally) in leading a government. We have to put them aside,” he said at a press conference after he was sworn in at Istana Anak Bukit in Alor Setar this morning.

Sanusi, who is also the Jeneri assemblyman, said the appointment of 10 executive councillors will be made this week. He said some old faces from the previous state administration will be retained.

Sanusi was reappointed the Kedah menteri besar after PN won 33 of the 36 state seats that were up for grabs on Saturday.

He retained his Jeneri seat by defeating Barisan Nasional candidate Khizri Abu Kassim by a 16,050-vote majority.