Perikatan Nasional’s Kedah chairman says he will take his oath of office at the palace at 10am.

ALOR SETAR: Perikatan Nasional’s Kedah chief, Sanusi Nor, will be sworn in for a second term as Kedah menteri besar on Monday.

Sanusi, 49, who was re-elected as Jeneri assemblyman on Saturday, said he will take the oath of office at Istana Anak Bukit here at 10am.

At the state assembly elections on Saturday, PN scored a landslide victory with 33 of the 36 seats in the state assembly.

Sanusi, who is Kedah PAS deputy commissioner was re-elected in Jeneri, defeating Barisan Nasional candidate Khizri Abu Kassim with a majority of 16,050 votes.

He had become the 14th menteri besar of Kedah in May 2020 after receiving the support of the majority of assemblymen at that time.