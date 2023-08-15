Judge also orders her to be placed under a two-year good behaviour bond and to undergo 100 hours of community service.

JOHOR BAHRU: A babysitter was fined RM40,000, in lieu of 10 months’ jail, by the sessions court here today on two charges of neglecting two babies in her care at a daycare centre in Taman Mutiara Rini in March.

Judge Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim meted out the sentence on Nurul Shahira A’shiqin Sulaiman, 28, who had pleaded guilty to both charges.

The judge also ordered Nurul Shahira to be placed under a good behaviour bond for two years with a surety of RM20,000 for each charge. She was also ordered to undergo 100 hours of community service within the next six months for both offences.

Che Wan Zaidi said as a trusted caregiver at the daycare centre, she had acted recklessly with the babies. This may have caused them physical injuries.

“Therefore, the court should mete out a sentence that would serve as a lesson to you, the community and kindergarten or daycare centres so that they are careful in carrying out their tasks in future,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Syafiqah Sha’ari appeared for the prosecution, while Nurul Shahira was represented by lawyer Syufri A Samad.

On May 21, Nurul Shahira pleaded guilty to acting negligently under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 with a nine-month-old baby girl and a seven-month-old baby boy at a daycare centre along Jalan Utama 34, Taman Mutiara Rini, here, at about 1pm in March.

On May 15, two video clips lasting 48 seconds and 39 seconds went viral on social media showing her handling the babies roughly.