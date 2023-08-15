Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin says the charges must be reviewed, following the acquittal of Muhyiddin Yassin today.

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin has urged Attorney-General Idrus Harun to review all the charges levelled against Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional leaders following Muhyiddin Yassin’s acquittal by the High Court earlier today.

The Bersatu secretary-general said Idrus must look into the possibility of withdrawing the charges brought against the other opposition leaders on grounds that they are likely to have been cases of “selective prosecution”.

He claimed the court’s decision proved that the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional-led government had trumped up its case against Muhyiddin for political gain.

“The KL High Court not only decided that the charges against Muhyiddin were defective, baseless, unclear and not in line with the Criminal Procedure Code, it also ruled that (the charges) were an abuse of court process,” he said in a Facebook post.

Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said the dropping of the charges proved that past accusations of abuse of power made against Muhyiddin were malicious slander.

“This proves that (Prime Minister) Anwar Ibrahim and his comrades are liars and had abused the government’s apparatus,” he said in a Facebook posting.

Similarly, Bersatu vice-president Ronald Kiandee said the court’s decision to acquit Muhyiddin of the charges has vindicated the PN chairman.

“We had said this early on that the charges were baseless, an abuse of the court process, and selective. Today, the court has made its decision to free Muhyiddin,” he said in a Facebook post.