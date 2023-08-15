KUALA LUMPUR: Former KL City Hall (DBKL) senior deputy director Sabudin Salleh was sentenced to four years in prison and fined RM1 million by the High Court here today on two charges of obtaining bribes totalling RM200,000 for issuing work permits to a subcontractor.

Justice K Muniandy meted out the sentence after allowing the prosecution’s appeal against Sabudin’s Sept 15, 2022 acquittal.

Muniandy imposed the four-year prison sentence on each of the charges. The sentences are to run concurrently, effective today. In case he cannot pay the RM1 million fine, he will have to serve four years in jail.

Muniandy granted a request from K Theivaendran, Sabudin’s lawyer, to stay the execution pending appeal.

On Dec 18, 2020, the sessions court freed Sabudin of the two charges, without him having to enter his defence.

However, on March 24, 2022, he was ordered to do so by the High Court.

Sabudin was charged with obtaining bribes totalling RM200,000 from Wong May Kuan, a subcontractor for Dusari Niaga, while he was senior deputy director of DBKL’s civil engineering and urban transport department.

Dusari Niaga was carrying out road resurfacing in Kuala Lumpur from 2018 to 2020 and the bribes were an inducement to issue work permits for the company.

The charges under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 are punishable by imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.