PH election worker says there was a discrepancy over the number of unreturned ballot papers, and an election petition would be filed later.

SHAH ALAM: A police report has been filed over an alleged dubious vote count in the Sungai Kandis constituency at the state assembly elections on Saturday.

Pakatan Harapan representative Shaari Abdul Malik said he lodged the report on behalf of the PH candidate, Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, who was defeated by 167 votes. An election petition would be filed later, he said.

Shaari said there were doubts about the tallying process including a discrepancy over the number of unreturned ballot papers. “All the votes that were stated were not put in the ballot box,” he said.

Shah Alam police chief Iqbal Ibrahim said the report had been received and it would be referred to the Election Commission for further action.

Selangor PH chairman Amirudin Shari had previously said there were doubts over the results in the Sungai Kandis, Taman Medan, Gombak Setia and Dengkil seats where the winning majorities were low.

The three-cornered clash for the Sungai Kandis seat was won by PN candidate Wan Dzahanurin Ahmad, who garnered 28,926 votes, defeating Zawawi (28,759 votes) and Afriena Shaqira Sariff of Muda with 1,341 votes.