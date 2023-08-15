It says its acquisition of supplies is done in a transparent manner.

PETALING JAYA: The prisons department has denied allegations that home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is involved in its fabric procurement process.

In a post on Telegram, Edisi Siasat claimed that Saifuddin was involved in the tender process for the supply of fabrics to the prisons department.

The whistleblower account accused the minister of having awarded a tender to a company that was not technically or financially qualified.

In a statement, the prisons department said its acquisition of services or supplies was carried out through the eProcurement system to ensure transparency.

“The prisons department denies that the home minister is involved in this procurement process,” it said.

“The tender for the supply of fabric is subject to established financial regulations.”

It said all companies under the home ministry’s procurement board had passed three assessment stages — the tender opening committee stage, the technical evaluation committee stage, and the financial evaluation committee stage.