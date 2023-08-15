This follows media reports today that PKR vice-president Amirudin Shari may not be appointed as Selangor menteri besar for a second term.

PETALING JAYA: An aide to Amirudin Shari has hit out at sources claiming that the Selangor Pakatan Harapan chief will not be appointed menteri besar as widely expected.

PKR leaders were quoted in media reports today as saying that PKR vice-president Amirudin may not be appointed as Selangor menteri besar for a second term.

In a statement, Amirudin’s press secretary, Jay Jay Denis, described such sources as “trying to be naughty and itching for drama”.

“This is an irresponsible attempt to bypass the Sultan of Selangor and the prime minister (Anwar Ibrahim), who is also the Pakatan Harapan chairman,” he said.

“The sultan has just returned to Selangor after a medical procedure overseas. This is an attempt to apply undue pressure on the process of appointing the menteri besar.

“The date for the swearing-in of the menteri besar and state executive councillors for the new term will be announced by the Selangor sultan.”

The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, arrived home earlier today after undergoing medical treatment in London. Bernama reported that the ruler arrived at KLIA accompanied by the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

In a Facebook post, Amirudin, who was present to greet the royal couple at the airport, said the ruler appeared to be in good health and was in high spirits.

Amirudin retained his Sungai Tua seat in Saturday’s state election with a 5,185-vote majority over Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Hanif Jamaluddin. This was the fourth consecutive time he had won the seat.

PH won 32 seats while PN secured 22 seats in the 56-seat Selangor state legislative assembly. Barisan Nasional, PH’s ally in the federal government, won two seats.