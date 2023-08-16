The police arrested the three suspects, aged between 18 and 20, following a report filed by the victim’s mother.

PETALING JAYA: The Batu Pahat magistrates’ court today allowed three youths to be remanded over allegations of gang-raping a 12-year-old girl in Batu Pahat, Johor, on Monday.

The police had arrested the three youths, aged between 18 and 20, following a report filed by the victim’s mother at 3.35am yesterday.

According to Harian Metro, the suspects had become acquainted with the victim through social media.

Batu Pahat police chief Ismail Dollah said an investigation paper had been opened under Section 375B of the Penal Code for gang rape.

“If convicted, they will serve up to 30 years in prison,” he said.