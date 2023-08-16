The suspects will be brought to the Shah Alam magistrates’ court for a remand application tomorrow.

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested two men suspected of receiving RM105,000 in bribes to facilitate the issuance of entry permits for foreign nationals to work in Malaysia as sailors.

Sources said the first suspect, in his 30s, is an enforcement officer.

The second suspect, in his 40s, is believed to be the proprietor of a company.

The offences were allegedly committed between September and December last year.

It is understood the suspects were arrested at around 1pm today at MACC’s offices in Selangor and Pahang when they were called in to have their statements recorded.

When contacted, Selangor MACC director Alias Salim confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Sections 17(a) and 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the suspects would be brought to the Shah Alam magistrates’ court for a remand application at 9.30am tomorrow.