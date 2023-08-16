Ab Karim Sulaiman, 75, died of a heart attack at his home in Kampung Jeram, Masjid Tanah, last night.

MELAKA: Former Tanjung Bidara assemblyman Ab Karim Sulaiman died of a heart attack at his home in Kampung Jeram, Masjid Tanah, at 9.20pm yesterday. He was 75.

Melaka Umno Youth leader Abdul Hakim Abdul Wahid said Karim had been treated at a private hospital in Klebang for five days before being allowed to return home yesterday evening.

“Karim will be buried at the Kampung Jeram Islamic cemetery after the Zuhur (midday) prayers,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Karim is survived by his wife Fatimah Nor and their four children.

He was the former director of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) before contesting in the 1999 general election as a Barisan Nasional candidate for the Sungai Udang state seat, which he won.

He then won the Tanjung Bidara state seat in the 2004 general election and was appointed the state environment, housing and local government committee chairman.

He held the Tanjung Bidara seat for another term and his last state government post was as public works and facilities executive councillor.