KUALA TERENGGANU: Khalil Abdul Hadi, who is Batu Buruk assemblyman and son of PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, is one of four new faces appointed as Terengganu executive councillors.

Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar today announced that Khalil would hold the information, dakwah and shariah empowerment portfolio.

The other three new faces are Kijal assemblyman Razali Idris (tourism, culture and environment), Tepoh assemblyman Hishamuddin Abdul Karim (youth, sports and NGO development) and Ajil assemblyman Maliaman Kassim (welfare, women, family development and national unity).

Samsuri said several changes and adjustments had been made to the state portfolios compared to the last term to improve and facilitate work with ministries at the federal level.

“We hope all councillors will carry out their duties with full dedication for the people and the state of Terengganu,” he said after chairing the state executive council’s first meeting at Wisma Darul Iman here.

Samsuri, who is Ru Rendang assemblyman, will hold the economy, finance, investment, land and natural resources portfolio, while Paka assemblyman Satiful Bahari Mamat is in charge of the education, higher education, science, technology and human development portfolio.

Wakaf Mempelam assemblyman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah was assigned the health, housing and local government portfolio, while Jabi assemblyman Dr Azman Ibrahim would continue to hold the agriculture, agro-based industry, food security and commodities portfolio.

Kota Putera assemblyman Khuzaini Abd Rahman, who previously held the entrepreneurship portfolio was given the digital economy, new income, trade, industry and green technology portfolio, while Chukai assemblyman Hanafiah Mat was assigned the infrastructure, utilities and rural development portfolio.

Alor Limbat assemblyman Ariffin Deraman, who previously held the tourism portfolio, was assigned the entrepreneurship, human resources, cooperatives and consumer affairs portfolio.