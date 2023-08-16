The suspect will be taken to the Seremban magistrates’ court tomorrow for a remand order.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a civil servant in Negeri Sembilan for allegedly abusing her position to receive over RM200,000 in claims.

According to a source from MACC, the woman, in her 30s, was arrested at around 1pm today at the anti-graft agency’s Negeri Sembilan headquarters in Seremban after she was summoned for questioning.

“The woman is suspected of abusing her position from 2020 to 2023,” the source said.

State MACC chief Awangkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awang Ismail confirmed the arrest when contacted.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect will be taken to the Seremban magistrates’ court tomorrow for a remand order.