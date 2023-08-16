Police say the man has been remanded for four days.

KUALA LUMPUR: A man, believed to be the owner of the Facebook account “SamBanjar Perak” was arrested today on suspicion of uploading a seditious post and insulting Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Bukit Aman CID director Shuhaily Zain said the man, 43, was arrested in Bera, Pahang, and has been remanded for four days till Aug 18.

“The man, believed to be the owner of the Facebook account ‘SamBanjar Perak’, posted a statement that insulted the king,” he said in a statement tonight, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He urged the public to be wise and conscientious social media users by avoiding making any statements on race, religion and royalty.