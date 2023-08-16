The 41-year-old suspect was arrested in the compound of the Sultan Iskandar Mosque in Johor Bahru at 5pm yesterday.

KUALA LUMPUR: A man who fled after being suspected of stabbing his girlfriend in an incident in Bukit Antarabangsa here on Aug 6, was arrested by police in Bandar Dato’ Onn, Johor, yesterday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief Azam Ismail said the 41-year-old suspect was nabbed in the compound of the Sultan Iskandar Mosque in Johor Bahru at 5pm.

“The suspect, who is unemployed, has two previous convictions and tested negative for drugs. He has been remanded for four days until Aug 19.

“The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing injury using a weapon,” he said in a statement today.

In the incident at 2.52am, a 45-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend at the parking lot of a condominium in Bukit Antarabangsa and sustained injuries to her abdomen and left arm after she told him she wanted to end their relationship.

“During the incident, the victim was in her car when the suspect approached and punctured a tyre and smashed the windshield,” Azam said.