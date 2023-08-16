Kota Iskandar assemblyman Pandak Ahmad says he will bring the motion to the assembly on Sept 11.

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A motion calling for a remapping of the country’s maritime border between Johor and Singapore, particularly the Tebrau Straits, will be brought to the state legislative assembly next month.

Kota Iskandar assemblyman Pandak Ahmad said this followed several incidents involving local fishermen in the Tebrau Straits and the Singaporean authorities.

“I will bring a motion to remap the Singapore-Malaysia maritime border, especially the Tebrau Straits, on Sept 11 because of a new incident that happened two days ago.

“An incident involving fishermen and the Singaporean authorities had also taken place in October last year. If this matter is not brought to the state assembly, it will not be resolved,” he told a press conference here today.

A verbal altercation occurred between local fishermen and Singapore police coast guard (PCG) officers in the Pasir Laba area, near the Second Link Bridge in October last year.

Meanwhile, four local fishermen claimed their nets were damaged when they were hit by a boat belonging to the Singaporean authorities in the Tebrau Straits, also near the Second Link Bridge at about 7am on Monday.

A report was lodged at the Tanjung Kupang police station here at about 12.45pm yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Rahmat Ariffin, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report.