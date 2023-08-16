Chief minister Chow Kon Yeow says Perai assemblyman S Sundarajoo has the right experience to lead housing and environment committee.

GEORGE TOWN: There is no conflict of interest in appointing a former developer as the state executive councillor (exco) in charge of housing and environment, says Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.

In defending S Sundarajoo’s appointment as state housing and environment exco, Chow said the Perai assemblyman is an asset to Penang due to his experience in the property industry.

“We must see his decades-long experience in housing development. He will be an asset (to the government) in understanding the developers’ point of view and technical views from the government,” he told reporters at Dewan Sri Pinang.

The chief minister added that he also expects all the newly-appointed executive councillors to relinquish their business interests as required under the law.

Sundarajoo, who is serving his first term as an assemblyman, is the former chief operations officer of property developer Eco World Sdn Bhd and had been in the property industry for over 31 years.

Meanwhile, Chow also revealed that Barisan Nasional had only submitted one name for a post in the state exco, namely Sungai Acheh assemblyman Rashidi Zinol.

Yesterday, an Umno source told FMT that some Penang Umno leaders wanted Rashidi to be appointed a deputy chief minister instead of Bertam assemblyman Reezal Merican Naina Merican, a former federal minister.

Reezal’s complete omission from the exco came as a slight surprise.

Meanwhile, Chow said Amanah had requested for one exco post but the Pakatan Harapan leadership had differing views.

As as result, he said an Amanah representative will be made Penang state assembly deputy speaker. However, he made no mention of who will be the new Speaker.

Chow said the appointment of the exco members was based on the number of seats won by each party, adding that, for DAP, he prioritised assemblymen serving in their second or third terms.

An exception was made for Sundarajoo given his industry experience, he said.

Earlier, Chow witnessed the swearing-in of 10 exco members before Penang governor Fuzi Razak.