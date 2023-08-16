The Attorney-General’s Chambers warns against making statements implying that its integrity and freedom have been compromised by political interference.

PETALING JAYA: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has asserted that there is no reasonable grounds or reasons to reexamine any of the cases that have been charged in court.

Responding to opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin, the AGC said the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision to dismiss the four abuse of power charges against former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was solely based on the scope of his application.

“Subsequently, the prosecution filed a Notice of Appeal to challenge the validity of the decision, while three charges under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 remain,” it said in a statement.

Yesterday, Hamzah urged Attorney-General Idrus Harun to review all the charges levelled against Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders following Muhyiddin’s acquittal by the High Court.

The Bersatu secretary-general said Idrus must look into the possibility of withdrawing the charges brought against other opposition leaders too, on grounds that they are likely to have been cases of “selective prosecution”.

In the statement, the AGC added that all prosecutorial decisions are made independently and professionally following established procedures when initiating charges against any individual.

“There has been no political interference or pressure to initiate any prosecution,” it said.

It also cautioned against making statements implying that the integrity and freedom of the AGC have been compromised by political interference or undue influence.

“The AGC treats such statements that could undermine its credibility with utmost seriousness,” it said.