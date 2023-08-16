Previously, it was reported that the first vessel will be delivered and fully tested in August 2026.

PETALING JAYA: The first of the five littoral combat ships will be delivered at the end of 2026, says navy chief Abdul Rahman Ayob.

According to Bernama, he said the construction of the LCS was expected to resume next month, following the signing of the six supplemental agreements in May.

“Five LCS vessels will be handed over to the navy in stages, with the first ship expected to be handed over at the end of 2026,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the Angsa (Air and Sea) Exercise Series 14/23 at the navy base in Sepanggar, in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

In May, Bernama quoted Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS) as saying that the first vessel would be delivered and fully tested in August 2026, while the fifth ship was expected to be delivered in April 2029.

On the littoral mission ship (LMS) project, Rahman said they were still identifying suitable builders to carry out the project based on the specifications stipulated by the navy.

“The allocation has already been given out. We hope the contract can be signed this year, at the latest, and construction can begin next year as we expect it will take 36 months to be completed,” he said.

On the Angsa exercise, Rahman said the joint exercise between the navy and the air force (RMAF), which began on July 28, involved 2,562 personnel, including Malaysian armed forces personnel.

He said the goal of the exercise was, among others, to assess the interoperability of the navy and air force, especially in terms of the 3Ps (people, process and platform).

“This exercise is significant in ensuring both can operate as one military unit that is more versatile and efficient in Malaysia’s maritime zones,” he said.

Separately, RMAF chief Asghar Khan Goriman Khan said a contract to purchase a new ATR 72 maritime patrol aircraft had been signed, in addition to a contract for the first phase of the purchase of three Turkey-manufactured unmanned aerial systems units.