PETALING JAYA: Dr Hafidzah Mustakim, the sole Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblyman in Kelantan, has promised to use her position to voice out issues affecting the public.

Hafidzah won the Kota Lama seat by a narrow 202-vote majority over Perikatan Nasional’s Zamri Ismail during Saturday’s state polls.

PN was the big winner in the Kelantan state elections when it claimed 43 of the 45 seats in the state assembly, losing only in Kota Lama and Galas.

“I, along with my Barisan Nasional colleague, Galas assemblyman Syahbuddin Hashim, will voice the people’s concerns as effectively as possible during the upcoming state assembly sessions to ensure that the state government carries out its responsibilities,” Hafidzah said in an Utusan Malaysia report.

“At the same time, we will be introducing various unity government programmes to send a ‘signal’ that Kelantan has never been considered a stepchild.”

The Kelantan Amanah Wanita chief said this was evident in the various allocations for flood mitigation efforts and water issues that the Anwar Ibrahim-led government had provided for the state.

Last week, Anwar chided Bachok MP Syahir Sulaiman for claiming that Kelantan was being treated as a “stepchild” by the unity government.

Syahir made the claim during a televised debate on the economy with economy minister Rafizi Ramli.

Meanwhile, Hafidzah also promised to use the upcoming state assembly session to highlight issues faced by traders at the Siti Khadijah market in Kota Bharu.

Describing it as one of the state’s iconic landmarks, Hafidzah said the market needed a boost to attract more visitors and stimulate economic development in the area.