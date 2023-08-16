Umno only won 19 out of the 108 seats it contested in last Saturday’s state elections.

PETALING JAYA: Supreme Council member Isham Jalil has backed Umno Youth’s plans for a special gathering to discuss the party’s poor performance in last Saturday’s state polls.

Umno only won 19 of the 108 seats it contested, this after an equally dismal performance at the last general election in November – where it claimed 26 of the 120 constituencies it contested.

“I support Umno Youth’s special gathering,” said Isham in a Facebook post.

“We need to be honest with ourselves and brave enough to change the dire situation we find ourselves in.

“If not, this party will be destroyed before the 16th general election.”

Yesterday, Berita Harian reported that Umno Youth would be organising a special gathering on Thursday night to obtain its grassroots leaders’ views about the party’s performance in the state polls.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said more than 1,000 Umno Youth leaders are expected to attend the gathering at the International Youth Centre in Kuala Lumpur, which is aimed at addressing certain “silent” issues which led to its defeat on Saturday night.

“We want to conduct a post-mortem on the polls’ results by hearing from the grassroots,” he said.

“We must be brave enough to change, (because) Umno needs to be restored to its former glory.”

Last Saturday’s polls saw Umno win two seats each in Selangor and Penang, and one seat in Kelantan. It did not win a single seat in Terengganu despite two former menteris besar being fielded.

However, the party had a strong showing in Negeri Sembilan, where it won 14 of the 17 seats contested, contributing to a two-thirds majority victory with Pakatan Harapan.

Umno’s main rival, the opposition Perikatan Nasional comprising Bersatu and PAS, retained power in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu and made major gains in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, the three states won by the alliance of PH and BN.